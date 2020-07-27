Advertisement

Midwest Conference cancels fall sports, Missouri Valley delays some

A running back carries the ball during a Cornell College football game.
A running back carries the ball during a Cornell College football game.(KCRG File)
By Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two college sports conferences made major announcements impacting fall sports for certain schools in eastern Iowa due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Midwest Conference, which includes Cornell College and Grinnell College in eastern Iowa, announced that they canceled fall sports for its member schools, along with a delay for winter sports. In total, intercollegiate athletic competition will be suspended until at least January 1, 2021.

“We did everything we could over the past couple of months to develop schedules, event management protocols and testing policies so that we could compete this fall,” Heather Benning, the conference’s executive director, said, in a statement. “However, due to the recent sustained surge of cases across the country, and a lack of guaranteed access to timely and reliable testing with the frequency recommended by the NCAA, the Conference does not feel it is in a position to sponsor intercollegiate athletic competition at this time.” 

The Missouri Valley Conference, which includes the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University in the state, also issued a statement on Monday, delaying the start of non-football fall sports competition until September 18. No changes were made to the schedules of the league’s winter and spring sports.

Practices for impacted sports in the Missouri Valley will delay their start until after August 17.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

One additional case of COVID-19 in the Iowa Athletics program, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another person in the University of Iowa athletics program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to department officials.

Sports

Kennedy powers into the semifinals, tops Pleasant Valley 10-4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
With the win, the Cougars advance to the semifinal round and will face off with Muscatine on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Sports

Kennedy powers past Pleasant Valley 10-4

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Latest News

Sports

Cedar Falls headed to state baseball tournament after overcoming positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Falls is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 31 years after having to suspend part of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Sports

Cedar Falls headed to state after overcoming positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, July 26, 2020

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By John Campbell
Time for the Sunday, July 26, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!

John's Big Ol' Fish

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, July 26, 2020

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, July 26, 2020

Sports

Lewis Havel leads Don Bosco to state quarterfinals win against South Winneshiek

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Don Bosco defeated South Winneshiek in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, 3-1.

Sports

Touring the Heritage Trail

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
This week would've been RAGBRAI, but cyclists still have plenty of options across the state, including the Heritage Trail.