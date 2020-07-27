Local researchers say COVID-19 antibodies may be less effective over time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - Local researchers say those who have recovered from COVID-19 develop antibodies that could be used to help other patients battling coronavirus, but they may only last for a certain period of time.

Dr. Louis Katz has been studying COVID-19 at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

He says a person's antibodies start coasting down two to three months after infection.

“It depends on what antibody you are measuring, depends what test you are using to measure it, depends on how sick you were, depends when you had the infection, lots of different answers to the question,” said Dr. Louis Katz with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Dr. Katz says the sickest patients have the highest antibody count.

That’s why the blood center asks hospitals to refer their patients to donate.

