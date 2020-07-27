Advertisement

Kennedy powers into the semifinals, tops Pleasant Valley 10-4

By Michael OBrien
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Behind three home runs, the Kennedy Cougars defeated the Pleasant Valley Spartans 10-4 in Monday’s 5A quarterfinal round. With the win, the Cougars advance to the semifinal round and will face off with Muscatine on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

“Its better than what we did last year,” said senior Kaylin Kinney. “I’m just happy to be here and have an opportunity to play softball especially with everything going on.”

The scoring started in the first inning when Kaylin Kinney smashed a solo home run on the very first pitch of her at bat. The lead doubled in the next inning after Keaton Gerber hit a home run over the right field fence.

The Spartans rallied in the sixth, scoring two runs off of Kinney to cut the deficit to 4-3. The three runs were the first runs allowed by Kinney all season long, but after the game she said she never doubted that they would hang on to win.

“I had full confidence in my defense and my offense throughout the whole entire game, the whole entire season to just continue to do what we do,” Kinney said.

The Cougars responded in the bottom of the sixth, posting six runs to solidify the victory.

“Were just happy to be playing this year,” said head coach Maddison LeClere.

“To give our senior class one to go out on I think is huge and I think we just kind of decided that if we are going to make this trip down to Fort Dodge, we better make it memorable. So thats what we’re going to do moving forward.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kennedy powers past Pleasant Valley 10-4

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Cedar Falls headed to state baseball tournament after overcoming positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Falls is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 31 years after having to suspend part of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Sports

Cedar Falls headed to state after overcoming positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 17 hours ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, July 26, 2020

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By John Campbell
Time for the Sunday, July 26, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!

John's Big Ol' Fish

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, July 26, 2020

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, July 26, 2020

Sports

Lewis Havel leads Don Bosco to state quarterfinals win against South Winneshiek

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Don Bosco defeated South Winneshiek in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, 3-1.

Sports

Touring the Heritage Trail

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
This week would've been RAGBRAI, but cyclists still have plenty of options across the state, including the Heritage Trail.

Sports

Don Bosco wins state quarterfinals match against South Winneshiek

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
600pm newscast recording

Sports

Touring the Heritage Trail

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
600pm newscast recording