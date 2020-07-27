Kennedy powers into the semifinals, tops Pleasant Valley 10-4

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Behind three home runs, the Kennedy Cougars defeated the Pleasant Valley Spartans 10-4 in Monday’s 5A quarterfinal round. With the win, the Cougars advance to the semifinal round and will face off with Muscatine on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

“Its better than what we did last year,” said senior Kaylin Kinney. “I’m just happy to be here and have an opportunity to play softball especially with everything going on.”

The scoring started in the first inning when Kaylin Kinney smashed a solo home run on the very first pitch of her at bat. The lead doubled in the next inning after Keaton Gerber hit a home run over the right field fence.

The Spartans rallied in the sixth, scoring two runs off of Kinney to cut the deficit to 4-3. The three runs were the first runs allowed by Kinney all season long, but after the game she said she never doubted that they would hang on to win.

“I had full confidence in my defense and my offense throughout the whole entire game, the whole entire season to just continue to do what we do,” Kinney said.

The Cougars responded in the bottom of the sixth, posting six runs to solidify the victory.

“Were just happy to be playing this year,” said head coach Maddison LeClere.

“To give our senior class one to go out on I think is huge and I think we just kind of decided that if we are going to make this trip down to Fort Dodge, we better make it memorable. So thats what we’re going to do moving forward.”

