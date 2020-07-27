Iowa Medical Society, others, call on Gov. Reynolds to issue mask mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A large organization, among several others, have written a letter to the governor of Iowa to call for a statewide mask mandate, something that she has resisted so far.

The Iowa Medical Society and others participated in the letter, which said that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ call for Iowans to voluntarily wear facial coverings has not shown enough effectiveness in slowing the spread of COVID-19 so far.

“As you have noted many times, we each have a role to play in our state and our nation’s response to COVID-19,” the group wrote. “You have consistently called upon Iowans to do their part and remain vigilant in exercising the precautions necessary to slow the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, voluntary efforts have proven to not be enough. We have seen infection rates continue to climb.”

The groups said their letter represented organizations that represent over 12,000 Iowa medical professionals.

Reynolds has consistently wanted Iowans to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread, encouraging mask usage but not mandating it. Her office has asserted that local communities do not have the legal authority to enforce a mask mandate.

