Hy-Vee stores in Iowa City, Cedar Rapid and Dubuque not accepting cans and bottles for redemption yet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee said that though its stores in Iowa are accepting cans and bottles again, stores in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque have all been granted waivers from the DNR to defer cans to the Can Shed redemption center and are not accepting them at this time.

Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday extending the public health disaster emergency another 30 days. That extended the mitigation measures in place at bars, restaurants and other businesses.

However, those mitigation measures did not include the suspension on can and bottle redemption. That service resumed on July 26 at some grocery stores.

