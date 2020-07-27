Advertisement

Freeze/thaw cycle common cause of brick, mortar building failures

An aerial view on Saturday, July 25, 2020, of the part of the Iowa Building which broke away from the main structure and fell onto the sidewalks and streets below on Friday night.
An aerial view on Saturday, July 25, 2020, of the part of the Iowa Building which broke away from the main structure and fell onto the sidewalks and streets below on Friday night.(Chris Earl/KCRG)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

On Friday night, the Iowa Building in downtown Cedar Rapids suffered a partial collapse of its brick facade. It happened at the corner of Third Street SE and Fourth Avenue SE. At around 10:45 p.m., first responders arrived to find brick and limestone had fallen seven stories to the ground below. No one was injured.

“As that mortar deteriorates it tends to powder and fall out of the joint and then we see settlements happening and that settlement can trigger cracks and damage,” Jim Jacob, President of VJ Engineering said.

Jacob isn’t a part of the Iowa Building investigation, but says he typically sees a partial collapse of a building happen once or twice a year in eastern Iowa. For older brick buildings, similar to the Iowa Building in downtown Cedar Rapids, he says water tends to be the common culprit.

“The water penetrates the brick and mortar and then obviously here in Iowa we go through a lot of seasonal change and we go through a lot of freeze thaw cycles in the winter. The freeze thaw cycle tends to expand any water trapped in that masonry and blows the masonry and mort apart,” he said.

Jacob said this tends to happen at the parapet wall. The parapet wall is an extension of the exterior wall at the edge of a roof, exposed to the elements on both sides. Jacob said a leak in the cap of the parapet wall at the Iowa Building could be the cause.

“That freeze thaw action disintegrates all of the glue that holds that masonry together and so over time we see bulges, you see a lot of that bulging masonry,” he said.

The City of Cedar Rapids said privately owned buildings are responsible for their own routine inspections or repairs. The City only steps in while under construction or if there is a report of some sort of concern.

Jacob said when privately owned buildings should be inspected all depends on the age and how well it’s been maintained.

“If it’s had good maintenance and they aren’t seeing problems, then I don’t see any reason maybe a four to five year cycle is often enough. If it hasn’t had good maintenance or are seeing a lot of stress, then probably a year or every two year cycle would be recommended,” Jacob said.

According to the City, the owner of the Iowa Building is required and has already had an engineer on site to investigate. The City says the owner is taking all the necessary steps to avoid future failures.

