Corridor Business Journal announces 2020 list of the 24 coolest places to work

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Corridor Business Journal announced its 2020 list of the 24 coolest places to work.

Companies were selected based on an employee satisfaction survey. The rankings for the list will be revealed at an awards banquet on September 1.

Here’s the list in alphabetical order:

Aerotek

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cedar Rapids

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Clickstop

F&M Bank

Family Medicine Specialists

FilmScene

GreenState Credit Union

Hands Up Communications

Health Solutions

ImOn Communications

IMS Branded Solutions

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa

Keller Williams Legacy Group

Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS

Meld Marketing

Palmer Group

Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors

Skogman Companies

Strategic Financial Solutions

Team Iowa Physical Therapy

The Iowa Children’s Museum

TrueNorth Companies

Urban Acres Real Estate

Corridor Business Journal said the list is intended to honor companies that have created an engaging and rewarding workplace.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.