Corridor Business Journal announces 2020 list of the 24 coolest places to work

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Corridor Business Journal announced its 2020 list of the 24 coolest places to work.

Companies were selected based on an employee satisfaction survey. The rankings for the list will be revealed at an awards banquet on September 1.

Here’s the list in alphabetical order:

  • Aerotek
  •  Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cedar Rapids
  •  CIVCO Medical Solutions
  •  Clickstop
  •  F&M Bank
  •  Family Medicine Specialists
  •  FilmScene
  •  GreenState Credit Union
  •  Hands Up Communications
  •  Health Solutions
  •  ImOn Communications
  •  IMS Branded Solutions
  •  Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa
  •  Keller Williams Legacy Group
  •  Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS
  •  Meld Marketing
  •  Palmer Group
  •  Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors
  •  Skogman Companies
  •  Strategic Financial Solutions
  •  Team Iowa Physical Therapy
  •  The Iowa Children’s Museum
  •  TrueNorth Companies
  •  Urban Acres Real Estate

Corridor Business Journal said the list is intended to honor companies that have created an engaging and rewarding workplace.

