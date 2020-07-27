Cedar Rapids airport approves face mask requirement and health screening program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport commission unanimously approved the resolution on its new Travel Well health screening program on Monday.

Additionally, the airport will require face coverings in public areas of the terminal starting July 28. CID will also construct a vestibule dedicated to the new Travel Well program.

The program is a year-long, preflight screening program that CID said is a proof of concept intended to provide efficient screenings conducted by health professionals.

CID will partner with Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids on the program, and it will be funded through a portion of the $22.8 million CARES fund grant awarded to CID earlier this year.

The screening program would be required for all passengers departing out of CID as well as any employee working beyond the security checkpoint.

For more information on the Travel Well program click here.

