Cedar Falls headed to state baseball tournament after overcoming positive COVID-19 test

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coaches and players knew there would be risk in playing baseball and softball during a pandemic. The Cedar Falls baseball team experienced firsthand the risk involved.

In late June, the school announced that the baseball season, along with softball, would be suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

“No doubt there was disappointment that went through my head and our head,” said head coach Brett Williams. “I quickly needed to communicate to the guys that it’s not over. We still have a chance. We still need to stay sharp.”

The team quarantined for two weeks and started back up just before the end of the regular season. However, the Tigers didn’t play a game until July 20, which was the substate semi-final against Western Dubuque, then they defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the substate final to qualify for state.

“You miss 13 games like we did, we missed that consistent pitcher-to-batter normalcy through those games,” said Cedar Falls senior Colby Coonradt. “We had the right attitude and mindset.”

The Tigers are making their first state tournament appearance in 31 games. They only played eight games, but it was well worth it to them.

“Our substate final game, there were a couple of seniors that I had never seen at a baseball game before,” said Cedar Falls junior Gage Flanscha. “They want to see us succeed. This is their last senior hurrah. They want to see something special and I’m glad we had the opportunity to provide that for them.”

Cedar Falls will face No. 1 seed Johnston in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

