469 COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in Iowa Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 469 more COVID-19 cases and three more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 27, the state’s data is showing a total of 42,485 COVID-19 cases and 829 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,402 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 455,740 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 241 patients hospitalized, with 30 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 78 of those patients are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

