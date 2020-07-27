110-ton ‘Man on a Bench’ moves to new home in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The owner of a 20-foot-tall, 110-ton limestone statue succeeded in a slow process last week of moving the sculpture across a street in Iowa City.

The giant statue, called “Man on a Bench,” had gazed out over a nature preserve in the northeast corner of Iowa City for five years.

But the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that after its sculptor and the property owner, Doug Paul, completed a land swap with the education organization ACT, the statue had to be moved across a street.

Last week, stonemason JB Barnhouse oversaw the move with the help of crane and excavation companies.

They detached 11 blocks of carved Indiana limestone and hauled the statue to its new home, one block at a time.

