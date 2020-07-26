Two arrested in Cedar Rapids after multiple incidents involving gunfire on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Arrests have been made in an ongoing investigation of several connected incidents on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

Alexander Lee Jessop, 18, was arrested and charged with going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, fifth-degree theft, and interference with officials acts. A 16-year-old male was also arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, fifth-degree theft, and interference with official acts. The latter is not being named due to juvenile confidentiality laws in Iowa, according to police.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, an initial report of a stolen vehicle was made to Cedar Rapids Police from a victim at Leo’s Liquor, located at 1500 First Avenue NE. The person said they had entered the store and found their car, a silver Ford Fusion, was missing.

Later, at around 11:02 a.m., police received a report of shots being fired near the 700 block of Second Avenue SW. Officers located shell casings in the area and conducted an investigation at the scene. Eyewitnesses described a silver Ford Fusion being involved in the incident.

At around 11:13 a.m., multiple reports of more gunfire were received by police in the 800 block of D Avenue NW and the 1500 block of 10th Street NW. One home in each of those blocks had been damaged by the gunshots. Witnesses there also described a silver Ford Fusion as being involved.

Shortly thereafter, at around 11:45 a.m., a report of a theft in progress at Fleet Farm, located at 4650 Cross Pointe Boulevard NE, was received by Cedar Rapids Police. Witnesses there described multiple men entering the store in masks who allegedly stole handgun ammunition before leaving. Officers viewed surveillance video that showed the men fleeing the business in a silver Ford Fusion. The video allowed for the identification of some of the men involved.

By mid-afternoon, at around 2:42 p.m., officers were able to locate the silver Ford Fusion in the alleyway in the 1500 block between Fifth and Sixth Avenue SE. Police chased the men inside the vehicle on foot, but were only able to apprehend the juvenile male. He allegedly had a handgun on his person.

Jessop was located soon after using the assistance of a K9 unit to locate him on a nearby porch. Police allege that Jessop had the ammunition that was stolen from Fleet Farm with him at the time of the arrest.

Nobody was injured by any of the shots being fired.

Officials said that more arrests are expected in connection with these incidents.

