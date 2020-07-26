Shots fired at Cedar Rapids strip club, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a report of shots being fired outside of an adult entertainment establishment on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

At around 3:57 a.m. on Sunday, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of gunshots at The Lumberyard, located at 5910 Fourth St SW. Officers located spent shell casings in the area, as well as damage to the building.

No other information was available from officials at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.