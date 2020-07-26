Advertisement

Rain and storms push through tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat and humidity continue across portions of eastern Iowa this afternoon. Scattered rain and storms will be the story throughout the evening hours, becoming more widespread as the night goes on. That will help cool down temperatures and lower those heat index values.

Locally heavy downpours are possible as the cold front passes through. Rain and storms will be likely through the overnight hours and could still linger in some locations through Monday morning. Lows tonight in the low 70s.

Once this system moves out, pleasant weather moves in. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs pressure dominates the forecast for most of the week, keeping temperatures in the low to mid-80s with dry conditions. A few scattered showers could be possible Wednesday night, but better rain chances look to return again heading into next weekend.

