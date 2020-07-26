Advertisement

One vendor gets to serve a less crowded Great Jones County Fair

The Chuckie's tenderloin stand near the equestrian arena at the Great Jones County Fair on Sunday, July 26th, 2020.
The Chuckie's tenderloin stand near the equestrian arena at the Great Jones County Fair on Sunday, July 26th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - With no Great Jones County Fair this year, vendors and the community of Monticello are missing out on thousands of people that usually spend money in the area.

Like many county and state fairs, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the fair to cancel – except for the 4H and livestock shows.

“Monticello just been great for us, it’s really been outstanding fair to go to, the people are great,” Todd Cox, co-owner of Chuckie’s tenderloin concession stand said.

Chuckie’s was the single vendor that got to serve up the few fairgoers this year. Nearly 20 years ago, his dad started the business. He said the large crowds are drawn in by grandstand headliners originally made the Great Jones County Fair a good get for the business.

“It’s unreal, the atmosphere is just so surreal there is so many people and so many things going on. The week we come here, we plan to be tired afterwards because we put a lot of hours in,” he said.

Sunday marked the final and ninth day of the fair. People there for the horseshow had one option for a quick bite, Chuckie’s.

“It’s not how many tenderloins you sell, it’s all the people you meet and hopefulness of getting people to your trailer at other events,” he said.

Cox said business is slow this summer, with many events canceled. As a school teacher, he says running the stand with his kids is a great way for extra cash.

“I just really can’t imagine how these events and people deal with it financially. I know we are struggling and we are probably just a percentage of the scale of people of what they are losing and we are just thankful that we can go out and still do this,” Cox said.

Even though it was a quieter, less lucrative year, he says he feels lucky to be at the fair.

“Chuckie’s is starting to get known pretty well and we are excited to just be in places and people say we want your tenderloin, we want the Chuckie and that’s what it’s about, people getting it and they like it, it’s not about how many every time,” he said.

Cox said there is another bright spot this summer for their business. He said the chain, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will now carry Chuckie’s tenderloins in all Iowa locations.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
The Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena in Coralville opened back up Sunday and celebrated with free skating.

Iowa

Group sets up display of shoes in Des Moines to visualize human toll of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A central Iowa group set up a display in front of a public school building in Des Moines on Saturday to try and make the death toll in Iowa from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic more tangible.

News

Shots reported fired at The Lumberyard in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shots were reported at a Cedar Rapids adult entertainment venue on Sunday morning.

News

Shoes arranged to represent lives lost to COVID-19 in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
A central Iowa group set up a display in Des Moines on Saturday to try and make the death toll in Iowa from the ongoing pandemic more tangible.

Latest News

Local

Two arrested in Cedar Rapids after multiple incidents involving gunfire on Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Arrests have been made in an ongoing investigation of several connected incidents on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

National

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Iowa

No new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as cases top 42,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
No new deaths were reported by state officials since Saturday morning, the first 24-hour reporting period without a new fatality from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in almost three weeks.

Local

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Allamakee County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was killed following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Shots fired at Cedar Rapids strip club, police say

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials are investigating after a report of shots being fired outside of an adult entertainment establishment on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Local

Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Cedar Rapids St’ Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped