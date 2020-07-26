One vendor gets to serve a less crowded Great Jones County Fair

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - With no Great Jones County Fair this year, vendors and the community of Monticello are missing out on thousands of people that usually spend money in the area.

Like many county and state fairs, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the fair to cancel – except for the 4H and livestock shows.

“Monticello just been great for us, it’s really been outstanding fair to go to, the people are great,” Todd Cox, co-owner of Chuckie’s tenderloin concession stand said.

Chuckie’s was the single vendor that got to serve up the few fairgoers this year. Nearly 20 years ago, his dad started the business. He said the large crowds are drawn in by grandstand headliners originally made the Great Jones County Fair a good get for the business.

“It’s unreal, the atmosphere is just so surreal there is so many people and so many things going on. The week we come here, we plan to be tired afterwards because we put a lot of hours in,” he said.

Sunday marked the final and ninth day of the fair. People there for the horseshow had one option for a quick bite, Chuckie’s.

“It’s not how many tenderloins you sell, it’s all the people you meet and hopefulness of getting people to your trailer at other events,” he said.

Cox said business is slow this summer, with many events canceled. As a school teacher, he says running the stand with his kids is a great way for extra cash.

“I just really can’t imagine how these events and people deal with it financially. I know we are struggling and we are probably just a percentage of the scale of people of what they are losing and we are just thankful that we can go out and still do this,” Cox said.

Even though it was a quieter, less lucrative year, he says he feels lucky to be at the fair.

“Chuckie’s is starting to get known pretty well and we are excited to just be in places and people say we want your tenderloin, we want the Chuckie and that’s what it’s about, people getting it and they like it, it’s not about how many every time,” he said.

Cox said there is another bright spot this summer for their business. He said the chain, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will now carry Chuckie’s tenderloins in all Iowa locations.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.