No new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as cases top 42,000

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - No new deaths were reported by state officials since Saturday morning, the first 24-hour reporting period without a new fatality from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in almost three weeks.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that, as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 388 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state, pushing the total since the pandemic began to 42,016. 29,605 people are considered recovered from the illness, an increase of 143 since Saturday morning.

The last 24 hours were the first such period, between days at 10:30 a.m., in 20 days where no new deaths from the disease were added to the state’s total, which stands at 826.

A total of 226 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a net increase of six since Saturday morning. 77 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of five. 29 people are on ventilators, a net increase of one. 34 patients were admitted to hospitals due to the disease, slightly more than the 30 admitted during the previous 24-hour reporting period.

4,087 additional tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 9.5%, down slightly from the previous period’s 10.5%. A total of 451,338 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

