Man killed in motorcycle crash in Allamakee County

HARPERS FERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:38 a.m. on Saturday, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a motorcycle crash about 3 miles north of Harpers Ferry along County Road X52. Deputies arrived to find Gary Lee Thomforde, 69, of Redwing, Minnesota, who had been thrown from his motorcycle.

Thomforde was taken to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, via ambulance, where he later died of his injuries.

Deputies believe that Thomforde lost control of his motorcycle while driving on a curve.

Harpers Ferry Fire and Rescue, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

