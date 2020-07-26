Advertisement

Hot and humid, followed by storms later on Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of high heat and humidity, but relief is on the way in the form of a cold front.

First, though, we need to get through the potential for more dangerous heat this afternoon, with much of the area expecting heat index values near or exceeding 100 yet again today. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area, except for area along and west of a line from New Hampton to Waterloo to Ottumwa.

Showers and storms, some of which could occur in the far north earlier, will become more numerous as the day wears on. Heavy rainfall is possible with some of these storms, with plenty of moisture around, as they develop by late afternoon and push across the area.

The front associated with them clears the area early on Monday, ending our rain chance and bringing in somewhat cooler and drier air. We stay in a reasonable temperature range this week, with a couple of storm chances by next weekend.

