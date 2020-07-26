Advertisement

Group sets up display of shoes in Des Moines to visualize human toll of COVID-19

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A central Iowa group set up a display in front of a public school building in Des Moines on Saturday to try and make the death toll in Iowa from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic more tangible.

According to television station KCCI, Each Pair Iowa, along with cooperation with Des Moines Public Schools, set up a display of pairs of shoes in front of Central Academy. The pairs of shoes were intended to each represent a life lost from COVID-19 in the state.

The shoes were donated to the group, some of them from families of victims of the disease. The intention, according to organizers, is to raise awareness and encourage Iowans to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The group will donate the pairs of shoes to those in need. Each Pair Iowa also took donations of health safety supplies, like masks or hand sanitizer, to give to teachers in the Des Moines school district ahead of students returning for classes in the fall.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shots reported fired at The Lumberyard in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Shots were reported at a Cedar Rapids adult entertainment venue on Sunday morning.

News

Shoes arranged to represent lives lost to COVID-19 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
A central Iowa group set up a display in Des Moines on Saturday to try and make the death toll in Iowa from the ongoing pandemic more tangible.

Local

Two arrested in Cedar Rapids after multiple incidents involving gunfire on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Arrests have been made in an ongoing investigation of several connected incidents on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

National

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Latest News

Iowa

No new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as cases top 42,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
No new deaths were reported by state officials since Saturday morning, the first 24-hour reporting period without a new fatality from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in almost three weeks.

Local

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Allamakee County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was killed following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Shots fired at Cedar Rapids strip club, police say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials are investigating after a report of shots being fired outside of an adult entertainment establishment on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Local

Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Cedar Rapids St’ Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped

Local

Fayette County Fair went on despite COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Fayette County Fair opened its gates this week to excited guests, as well as giving fair vendors an opportunity they haven’t had this summer.

News

St. Patrick's Day re-boot

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids St. Patrick's Day reboot is currently going on downtown.