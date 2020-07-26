Fire causes damage to home in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A home in Marion suffered fire and smoke damage Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., the Marion Fire Department received a call for a report of a house on fire at 2905 McGowen Blvd. Cedar Rapids Fire engine was also dispatched to the scene.

Marion Fire crews arrived to find the east end of the home engulfed in flames. Fire crews were quickly able to knock down the fire. The home suffered fire and smoke damage to the exterior and attic of the home. The next-door home also had siding damage due to heat.

Three occupants were home at the time of the call and were able to get out of the home with out issue. Several cats were also in the home and were uninjured. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and was started by a gas smoker located on the east end of the home.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.

