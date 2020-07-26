Fayette County Fair went on despite COVID-19

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Fair opened its gates this week to excited guests, as well as giving fair vendors an opportunity they haven’t had this summer. Most county fairs in Iowa have been canceled or significantly changed due to COVID-19. But the Fayette County Fair opened with all of its usual events, including carnival rides, food vendors, and live entertainment.

The Fayette County Board of Health put out a statement last week warning against large gatherings. It says it does not support large public or private gatherings including sporting events, receptions, concerts, and fairs.

Thyron Mathews owns T&T BBQ, and he says he’s been traveling to county fairs for eight years. He says the Fayette County Fair is the only one they’ve been to this summer, and that he’s very excited it opened. “We been staying up till one in the morning and getting up at 5 so we’ve been going off of four hours of sleep, but our fans, just seeing their smiling faces, and just seeing people line up, that’s the motivation we need,” says Mathews.

The Fayette County Fair website says the fair board has been planning for months in order to put on a full fair and keep people safe from COVID-19. It says safety measures include extra cleaning and sanitizing stations, having vendors use gloves and Plexiglass shields, spreading attractions out to allow for social distancing, and more.

Vendors agree it’s been much slower than usual, but say they’re just glad it’s open at all. “I am grateful that our board stuck their nose out there and still put on a really great fair. They’ve had a really good turnout at the stands, and at the grandstand and it’s just good to see people out and about,” says Veronica Stewart, who works at the Dairy Snack Bar at the fair.

The fair closed Saturday with a concert from country singer Randy Houser.

