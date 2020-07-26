Advertisement

Fayette County Fair went on despite COVID-19

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Fair opened its gates this week to excited guests, as well as giving fair vendors an opportunity they haven’t had this summer. Most county fairs in Iowa have been canceled or significantly changed due to COVID-19. But the Fayette County Fair opened with all of its usual events, including carnival rides, food vendors, and live entertainment.

The Fayette County Board of Health put out a statement last week warning against large gatherings. It says it does not support large public or private gatherings including sporting events, receptions, concerts, and fairs.

Thyron Mathews owns T&T BBQ, and he says he’s been traveling to county fairs for eight years. He says the Fayette County Fair is the only one they’ve been to this summer, and that he’s very excited it opened. “We been staying up till one in the morning and getting up at 5 so we’ve been going off of four hours of sleep, but our fans, just seeing their smiling faces, and just seeing people line up, that’s the motivation we need,” says Mathews.

The Fayette County Fair website says the fair board has been planning for months in order to put on a full fair and keep people safe from COVID-19. It says safety measures include extra cleaning and sanitizing stations, having vendors use gloves and Plexiglass shields, spreading attractions out to allow for social distancing, and more.

Vendors agree it’s been much slower than usual, but say they’re just glad it’s open at all. “I am grateful that our board stuck their nose out there and still put on a really great fair. They’ve had a really good turnout at the stands, and at the grandstand and it’s just good to see people out and about,” says Veronica Stewart, who works at the Dairy Snack Bar at the fair.

The fair closed Saturday with a concert from country singer Randy Houser.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Cedar Rapids St’ Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped

News

St. Patrick's Day re-boot

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cedar Rapids St. Patrick's Day reboot is currently going on downtown.

News

Fayette County fair goes on

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Fayette County Fair opened this week ...despite the Fayette County Board of Health coming out with a statement advising against large gatherings.

National

Douglas weakens, but Hawaii could still see severe impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thirteen hurricane shelters will open Sunday morning on Oahu as Hurricane Douglas bears down on the island state.

Latest News

Iowa

Jones wins overtime NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, then won the race to the finish line to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

News

“Back the Blue” event aims to show support for police, first responders

Updated: 4 hours ago
Around a couple of hundred people were in downtown Marion Saturday for a ‘Back the Blue’ event in support of members of the police, other first responders and the military.

News

Governor Kim Reynolds' office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque's clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform.

News

“Back the Blue” event aims to show support for police, first responders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
People lining the streets of downtown Marion with signs and flags encouraged those driving by to honk in support of police. Organizer Gage West said he started the event to show support for local law enforcement, not to counter the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Iowa

Suspect in Nebraska woman’s death arrested in Iowa

Updated: 7 hours ago
The suspect in the shooting death of a northeast Nebraska woman has been arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.

Iowa

The health benefits of peaches as the season approaches

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
he season for peaches is coming up right now, and there are many different types to choose from.