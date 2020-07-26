Douglas weakens, but Hawaii could still see severe impact
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (AP) — Thirteen hurricane shelters will open Sunday morning on Oahu as Hurricane Douglas bears down on the island state.
Because of COVID-19, people at shelters will have to social distance and wear face coverings. Hawaii health officials said they have contacted all 625 people who are in self-isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19. All indicated they do not plan to go to a public shelter and instead will shelter in place.
A hurricane warning has been issued for Oahu, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the impacts form the Category 1 hurricane could be felt as early as mid-day Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.