Advertisement

Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena reopens

Hockey players skate at the Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena on July 26, 2020.
Hockey players skate at the Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena on July 26, 2020.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - While the summer heat is still kicking in, a spot to cool off in eastern Iowa is back open.

The Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena in Coralville opened back up Sunday and celebrated with free skating. It offered a stick and puck session for hockey players, a figure skating session, and a few hours of open skating for everyone else.

The event marked a big occasion for four-year-old Graci of Sigourney, who got to ice skate for her first time Sunday.

“Every time we come here, she tries to go, but it’s been closed hasn’t it, with COVID?” Graci’s mom, Brandi Adney, said.

While admission was free, people still had to pay a fee if they needed to rent skates. The ice arena said it put more safety measures in place for its reopening, including limiting the number of people on the ice at a time and requiring all staff to wear masks.

Open skates have now resumed with the ice arena back open to the public. You can see the arena’s upcoming schedule here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One vendor gets to serve a less crowded Great Jones County Fair

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The Great Jones County Fair was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With livestock shows still on, Chuckie's tenderloins was the only vendor that got to serve the few at the fair this year.

Iowa

Group sets up display of shoes in Des Moines to visualize human toll of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A central Iowa group set up a display in front of a public school building in Des Moines on Saturday to try and make the death toll in Iowa from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic more tangible.

News

Shots reported fired at The Lumberyard in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shots were reported at a Cedar Rapids adult entertainment venue on Sunday morning.

News

Shoes arranged to represent lives lost to COVID-19 in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
A central Iowa group set up a display in Des Moines on Saturday to try and make the death toll in Iowa from the ongoing pandemic more tangible.

Latest News

Local

Two arrested in Cedar Rapids after multiple incidents involving gunfire on Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Arrests have been made in an ongoing investigation of several connected incidents on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

National

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Iowa

No new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as cases top 42,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
No new deaths were reported by state officials since Saturday morning, the first 24-hour reporting period without a new fatality from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in almost three weeks.

Local

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Allamakee County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was killed following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Shots fired at Cedar Rapids strip club, police say

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials are investigating after a report of shots being fired outside of an adult entertainment establishment on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Local

Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Cedar Rapids St’ Patrick’s Day Reboot didn’t bring as many people as originally hoped