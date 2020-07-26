Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena reopens

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - While the summer heat is still kicking in, a spot to cool off in eastern Iowa is back open.

The Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena in Coralville opened back up Sunday and celebrated with free skating. It offered a stick and puck session for hockey players, a figure skating session, and a few hours of open skating for everyone else.

The event marked a big occasion for four-year-old Graci of Sigourney, who got to ice skate for her first time Sunday.

“Every time we come here, she tries to go, but it’s been closed hasn’t it, with COVID?” Graci’s mom, Brandi Adney, said.

While admission was free, people still had to pay a fee if they needed to rent skates. The ice arena said it put more safety measures in place for its reopening, including limiting the number of people on the ice at a time and requiring all staff to wear masks.

Open skates have now resumed with the ice arena back open to the public. You can see the arena’s upcoming schedule here.

