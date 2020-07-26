Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.
A processional with Lewis’ casket was carried Sunday across the bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.
Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon.
