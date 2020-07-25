Willis Dady staff shift to meet needs of those experiencing homelessness during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Those experiencing homelessness have a unique set of challenges.

“It’s hard on everybody,” said Christin James Ray Murphy, who is currently in that situation.

He says his homelessness started three years ago.

“I just take it day by day,” he added.

However, since the pandemic hit some resources that were already hard to come by have gotten even more difficult to get.

“Necessities like water, small things like even peanuts, tuna, it all goes along way. It’s not much but it does help,” he added.

One big resource was the Cedar Rapids Public library. Earlier this year, they hired Aaron Terrones from Willis Dady as their new support services navigator to help the homeless population get access to services like housing, transportation and basic needs. Today that position has shifted.

"The people I work with are exactly the same but now we just have a lot fewer resources. A big issue we've had has just been water. A lot of them would fill up water here at the library," said Terrones.

Handing out water on a regular basis has become part of his position that has shifted more so to outreach. He touches base with people to make sure they aren't having symptoms, making sure they have enough food and face masks. Part of the challenge though is finding where the people are that need help with the library no longer open.

“We meet them wherever they are at, whether it’s at a park, or under a bridge we’ll go out there. I’ve been working on getting them stimulus checks, and getting them in touch with all of the services that they would usually try to get here at the library,” Terrones said.

There’s no typical day but Park Ambassador Jennifer Tapken tries to keep a routine, which includes her and their newest ambassador being at or around Greene Square Park four to five times a week.

“Some of the things I do is hand out water to people in the park,” Tapken said. “If people need service I get them to Aaron.”

Their new ambassador Gus Williams says he used to be in a similar situation so he understands the needs right now.

“I was in a similar situation when I first moved up here,” said Williams.”If anybody is in need, I help them out. They come to me, and I walk around with them, talk to them and see what I can do to help them and refer them on housing and other stuff.”

Tapken says besides the basic necessities, what they really need is an overflow or day center open year round as well as more funding to hire more people like her. But, in the meantime, they are focusing on the needs right now.

“I don’t know what the next steps are but we are ready to keep fighting for our clients,” said Terrones.

