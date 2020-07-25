Advertisement

Tropical season is ramping up

In the city of Galveston, Texas, residents prepare for Hurricane Hanna's arrival.
In the city of Galveston, Texas, residents prepare for Hurricane Hanna's arrival.(KTRK/CNN)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of this past week, we have reached the letter “H” in relation to naming tropical systems. This is the earliest we have ever gotten to the letter “H.” Hurricane season officially started on June 1, but peak season happens in mid-August to late October.

In May, experts said that they expected an above-average hurricane season. This included a prediction of 13-19 named storms, with 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. On average, a season brings around 12 systems, where 6 of those reach hurricane status.

Hanna became the first hurricane of the season on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center is also predicting a high chance of seeing another system forming in the Atlantic which would be the 9th named system of the year, normally we don’t see that many named systems until October.

A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon from Baffin Bay north to Mesquite Bay as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA)
A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon from Baffin Bay north to Mesquite Bay as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA)(KWTX)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Dangerous heat and humidity possible Saturday afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
As advertised, high heat and humidity are back for a weekend visit.

Forecast

Typical July weekend with warm and muggy conditions

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warmer and more humid today, storms possible later this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm one with highs into the upper 80s along with rising humidity levels.

Forecast

First Alert ForecastDew points climb along with heat index values.

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Water Cooler

Take Time to View a Comet

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Comet Neowise

Forecast

Another nice one, more humid tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the lower 80s.

Forecast

Comfortable 50s tonight with a super Thursday ahead

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Nice weather this afternoon, patchy fog overnight

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Humidity levels will be dropping throughout the day today, making way for a very comfortable afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area with plenty of sunshine.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
A very nice afternoon ahead, patchy fog possible overnight.

Water Cooler

Western Iowa continues to see dry conditions

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
We’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall recently across eastern Iowa, but the western portions of Iowa are experiencing drought conditions.