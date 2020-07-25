Tropical season is ramping up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of this past week, we have reached the letter “H” in relation to naming tropical systems. This is the earliest we have ever gotten to the letter “H.” Hurricane season officially started on June 1, but peak season happens in mid-August to late October.

In May, experts said that they expected an above-average hurricane season. This included a prediction of 13-19 named storms, with 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. On average, a season brings around 12 systems, where 6 of those reach hurricane status.

Hanna became the first hurricane of the season on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center is also predicting a high chance of seeing another system forming in the Atlantic which would be the 9th named system of the year, normally we don’t see that many named systems until October.

A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon from Baffin Bay north to Mesquite Bay as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA) (KWTX)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.