Touring the Heritage Trail

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - This week would’ve been RAGBRAI, but that doesn’t mean cyclists don’t have other options across the state.

The Heritage Trail is a 26-mile route that goes from Dyersville to Dubuque.

“They use very fine gravel, so it’s almost paved,” said Mike Heath of Marion. “No hills, love that.”

“No holes or bumps that I remember, very smooth,” said former KCRG-TV9 Sports Director John Campbell. “I think that’s a real plus for the Heritage Trail.”

