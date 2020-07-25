The health benefits of peaches as the season approaches

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The season for peaches is coming up right now, and there are many different types to choose from. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us with the differences and health benefits you’ll find.

Color:

White peaches are typically sweeter

Yellow peaches contain more acids, giving them a tangier flavor. However, some of the acid dissipates as they ripen, making them sweeter

Pits:

Cling peaches: the pit is not easily removed (the fruit “clings” to its pit). They’re in season May/June. Useful for eating but may not be the best choice for freezing or canning

Freestone: the fruit is easily removed from the pit. They’re in season June – August. Useful for eating, freezing, canning.

Health Benefits per 1 medium peach:

60 calories

2 grams of fiber

16% vitamin C

8% potassium

9% vitamin A

Email Whitney with questions here.

