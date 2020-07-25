Advertisement

Suspect in Nebraska woman’s death arrested in Iowa

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting death of a northeast Nebraska woman has been arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sioux City police say Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was arrested without incident Friday night. He is facing a possible first-degree murder charge in the killing of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen in Norfolk on Friday morning.

Christiansen was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Norfolk home and died during surgery. Gleaton was out of prison on bond on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing. Authorities say Christiansen was the victim in those cases.

