Six more deaths from COVID-19 reported with over 600 additional cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Statistics on the illness caused by the novel coronavirus reported by the state showed similar trends as compared to the last several days, with several hundred additional cases identified since Friday morning along with additional deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 628 cases were reported during the last 24 hour reporting period, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 41,628. 29,462 people are considered recovered from the illness, an increase of 296.

Six more deaths were reported from COVID-19 since Friday morning, bringing the total in Iowa to 826.

The total number of patients hospitalized with the disease showed a net decrease of 10, now standing at 220. 72 of those patients are in intensive care units, showing no net change over the last 24 hours. 28 are on ventilators, an increase of one. 30 new patients entered hospitals due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up slightly from the previous reporting period’s 28.

5,986 tests were reported by state and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positive rate for tests reported during that time was 10.5%, down somewhat from the previous period’s 10.8%. A total of 447,251 tests have been processed since the pandemic began, making for an overall positive rate of 9.3%.

