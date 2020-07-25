Advertisement

Six more deaths from COVID-19 reported with over 600 additional cases

A sign advising passengers to wear masks is displayed on the floor of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
A sign advising passengers to wear masks is displayed on the floor of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, July 1, 2020.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Statistics on the illness caused by the novel coronavirus reported by the state showed similar trends as compared to the last several days, with several hundred additional cases identified since Friday morning along with additional deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 628 cases were reported during the last 24 hour reporting period, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 41,628. 29,462 people are considered recovered from the illness, an increase of 296.

Six more deaths were reported from COVID-19 since Friday morning, bringing the total in Iowa to 826.

The total number of patients hospitalized with the disease showed a net decrease of 10, now standing at 220. 72 of those patients are in intensive care units, showing no net change over the last 24 hours. 28 are on ventilators, an increase of one. 30 new patients entered hospitals due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up slightly from the previous reporting period’s 28.

5,986 tests were reported by state and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positive rate for tests reported during that time was 10.5%, down somewhat from the previous period’s 10.8%. A total of 447,251 tests have been processed since the pandemic began, making for an overall positive rate of 9.3%.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Part of Cedar Rapids building falls to the ground, damages vehicle

Updated: 10 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police say they were called to the Iowa Building at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 4th Street Southeast at 10:43 p.m.

News

Willis Dady staff shift to meet needs of those experiencing homelessness during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Those experiencing homelessness have a unique set of challenges, and that got even more complicated when the pandemic hit. Staff at Willis Dady say they are adjusting to meet the new needs of those experiencing homelessness now.

Local

Marion city leaders alert business owners about weekend protests

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Marion city leaders alert business owners about weekend protests

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

Iowa

Eastern Iowa teachers travel to Des Moines to rally in hopes of bringing local control to return-to-learn plans

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for return-to-learn plans in eastern Iowa.

Local

11-year-old raises money to give back to the organization that helped him hear clearly again

Updated: 16 hours ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

Local

Family of detained refugee demanding release after two other detainees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
The family of a refugee, detained by ICE is demanding that he get released after another immigrant detainee tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Dubuque family seeks help to cover burial costs of oldest son

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Gibson family has created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help cover the costs of its oldest son's burial.

News

Some casinos temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 16 hours ago
More than half of Iowa's casinos are now requiring everyone to wear face masks and some are going the extra mile to make sure those masks stay on by telling guests they can't smoke indoors.

News

Raising money for hearing aids

Updated: 16 hours ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.