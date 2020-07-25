Advertisement

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.

The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.

As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.

Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.

CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Iowa

Eastern Iowa teachers travel to Des Moines to rally in hopes of bringing local control to return-to-learn plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for return-to-learn plans in eastern Iowa.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Local

11-year-old raises money to give back to the organization that helped him hear clearly again

Updated: 3 hours ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

Local

Family of detained refugee demanding release after two other detainees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The family of a refugee, detained by ICE is demanding that he get released after another immigrant detainee tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

Iowa

Dubuque family seeks help to cover burial costs of oldest son

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Gibson family has created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help cover the costs of its oldest son's burial.

News

Some casinos temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 4 hours ago
More than half of Iowa's casinos are now requiring everyone to wear face masks and some are going the extra mile to make sure those masks stay on by telling guests they can't smoke indoors.