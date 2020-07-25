Part of Cedar Rapids building falls to the ground, damages vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of a downtown Cedar Rapids building fell seven floors Friday night and onto a parked vehicle and the sidewalk nearby. Cedar Rapids police say they were called to the Iowa Building at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 4th Street Southeast at 10:43 p.m. The TV9 crew on the scene said police were setting up a perimeter in the area and were investigating the part of the building where the bricks fell from. Police have not released if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV9 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.