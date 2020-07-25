Advertisement

One killed, three injured in southern Iowa ATV crash

(MGN)
(MGN)(WKYT)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One teenager was killed and three others injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a single-vehicle crash near 19478 Jaguar Trail, located in a rural area of Davis County northwest of Bloomfield.

Deputies believe that the 2013 Polaris Ranger was traveling westbound when it exited the roadway, causing it to lose control. The ATV tipped onto its side, ejecting all four occupants out of it.

Cora Schmucker, 19, was killed in the crash. Three others, aged 14, 16, and 17, were injured and taken to Davis County Hospital via ambulance. No word on their conditions was available.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Police Department, and Davis County EMS assisted in the emergency response.

