Marion city leaders alert business owners about weekend protests

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A back the Blue Protest in downtown Marion was scheduled for Saturday on the sidewalks near City Square Park in Marion to show support for police, first responders, and military. However, city leaders made business owners aware that there might be counter protests.

Korrina Dawson, the owner of ReAlive Metaphysical, has been working out of her storefront across from the part for the last five years. Never did she think protests would happen outside her door.

“If I had done my five-year planning this was not on it,” she said jokingly. “I couldn’t have forecasted this or wearing masks all the time. This is still sort of surreal.”

Dawson said she is more worried about where the estimated hundreds of protestors are going to park than the rally itself. Police, on the other hand, alerted business owners that their might be a counter-protest in a statement from the Chief of Police: “We wanted to give businesses a heads up on an event that will be held downtown on Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM so you can let businesses know. There is a group from outside of Marion who wants to do a rally on Saturday to show support for law enforcement and the military. They tried to do this in Cedar Rapids two weeks ago but it was canceled and now they want to come to Marion. They have been denied use of the park so they are going to stand on the sidewalks on 7th Avenue and 10th street to hold signs and yell at passing motorists, but we anticipate there will be people who come out to protest because they view it as an anti-BLM rally. The organizers of the rally expect people to show up to disrupt the event. I hope that both groups will be peaceful but we’ll have additional officers staged nearby. Because we don’t know how many people are going to show up I don’t think it is prudent to tell anyone not to open that day but at the very least they should be aware of the event and use their discretion as to what they want to do.”

“People feel like they need to do something,” said Dawson. “They need to act on something and be heard. This will be a good time for people to be heard and be peaceful and feel like they’ve contributed to something.”

