Lewis Havel leads Don Bosco to state quarterfinals win against South Winneshiek

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Don Bosco extended its winning streak to 17 games after beating South Winneshiek 3-1 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals on Friday. The Dons were led by senior Lewis Havel, who pitched seven innings and collected 11 strikeouts. He also added a two-run double in the fifth inning that gave the Dons the lead for good.

Don Bosco will face Kingsley-Pierson in the 1A state semi-final on Thursday.

