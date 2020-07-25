Advertisement

Hot, humid, & stormy end to the weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and humid conditions continue this evening. Heat index values could still be over 100 degrees through the early evening. We won’t see that much cooling down overnight, temperatures will stay in the mid-70s and it could still feel like the low 80s overnight. A few isolated showers and storms are possible through the evening, but that chance decreases after 10 p.m.

Rain and thunderstorms become more likely on Sunday, but the heat and humidity continue. A heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values up to 100 degrees and above in the afternoon. Rain chances stay fairly low in the morning, but by early afternoon scattered showers and storms move in along a cold front. Rain and storm chances increase through the evening and overnight hours and some may linger into Monday.

After the front pushes out, more comfortable weather moves in. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low 80s with mainly dry conditions and lower humidity. Highs in the low 80s continue throughout the week.

Heat continues, rain and storms become likely Sunday.

