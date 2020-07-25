Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Iowa

Eastern Iowa teachers travel to Des Moines to rally in hopes of bringing local control to return-to-learn plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for return-to-learn plans in eastern Iowa.

Local

11-year-old raises money to give back to the organization that helped him hear clearly again

Updated: 2 hours ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

Local

Family of detained refugee demanding release after two other detainees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family of a refugee, detained by ICE is demanding that he get released after another immigrant detainee tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Dubuque family seeks help to cover burial costs of oldest son

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Gibson family has created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help cover the costs of its oldest son's burial.

Latest News

News

Some casinos temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than half of Iowa's casinos are now requiring everyone to wear face masks and some are going the extra mile to make sure those masks stay on by telling guests they can't smoke indoors.

News

Raising money for hearing aids

Updated: 2 hours ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

News

Heading out, to stay home this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for 'return to learn' plans in eastern Iowa.

Local

Cedar Rapids survivor leaves hospital after fighting COVID-19 for more than 60 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
He’s the longest COVID-19 patient the hospital has had during the pandemic.

Local

“Cow” runs to help farmers in Dubuque

Updated: 3 hours ago
A high school student in Dubuque found a creative way to feed families in need.

Local

Casinos requiring masks, temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
When the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel reopened on July 1st, it came back with a long list of new rules.