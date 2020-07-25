Floyd, the San Francisco Zoo’s tallest, oldest giraffe, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, has died.

The zoo says the 18-year-old giraffe died Friday. He had joint degeneration from aging and his health had declined. Floyd was 16 feet tall and weighed more than 2,425 pounds. He was born in 2002 at the Albuquerque Zoo and transferred to San Francisco in 2004.

The zoo says over his lifetime, Floyd produced 11 offspring and had 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren that can be found all over the United States.

The zoo says Floyd’s imposing size, serene demeanor and independent spirit will be missed.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.