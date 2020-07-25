Advertisement

Floyd, the San Francisco Zoo’s tallest, oldest giraffe, dies

This June 13, 2019, photo provided by the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens shows a giraffe named Floyd in his enclosure with a Kudu at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, died Friday, July 24, 2020. The 18-year-old reticulated giraffe had joint degeneration from aging and his health had declined.
This June 13, 2019, photo provided by the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens shows a giraffe named Floyd in his enclosure with a Kudu at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, died Friday, July 24, 2020. The 18-year-old reticulated giraffe had joint degeneration from aging and his health had declined.(Marianne V. Hale | Marianne Hale/San Francisco Zoo & Gardens via AP)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, has died.

The zoo says the 18-year-old giraffe died Friday. He had joint degeneration from aging and his health had declined. Floyd was 16 feet tall and weighed more than 2,425 pounds. He was born in 2002 at the Albuquerque Zoo and transferred to San Francisco in 2004.

The zoo says over his lifetime, Floyd produced 11 offspring and had 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren that can be found all over the United States.

The zoo says Floyd’s imposing size, serene demeanor and independent spirit will be missed.

