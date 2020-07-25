Dangerous heat and humidity possible Saturday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As advertised, high heat and humidity are back for a weekend visit.

Temperatures generally in the low 90s and dew points well into the 70s will combine to create dangerous heat index values above 100 degrees this afternoon. If you have outdoor activities planned, make sure to take breaks, drink enough water, and delay outdoor work if possible. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area today.

Similar conditions will be found for most on Sunday, as a cold front approaches from the north. This will bring a better chance for showers and storms later in the afternoon into the overnight hours.

The front will also bring a notable change in our air mass, with seasonably warm afternoons followed by much more tolerable overnight lows into the low to mid 60s.

More storm chances return by the end of the work week.

