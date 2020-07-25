Advertisement

Dangerous heat and humidity possible Saturday afternoon

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As advertised, high heat and humidity are back for a weekend visit.

Temperatures generally in the low 90s and dew points well into the 70s will combine to create dangerous heat index values above 100 degrees this afternoon. If you have outdoor activities planned, make sure to take breaks, drink enough water, and delay outdoor work if possible. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area today.

Similar conditions will be found for most on Sunday, as a cold front approaches from the north. This will bring a better chance for showers and storms later in the afternoon into the overnight hours.

The front will also bring a notable change in our air mass, with seasonably warm afternoons followed by much more tolerable overnight lows into the low to mid 60s.

More storm chances return by the end of the work week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Expect potentially dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon as heat index values will exceed 100 degrees.

Forecast

Typical July weekend with warm and muggy conditions

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

Warmer and more humid today, storms possible later this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm one with highs into the upper 80s along with rising humidity levels.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
Plan on a warmer and more humid day with highs around 90.

Forecast

First Alert ForecastDew points climb along with heat index values.

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Water Cooler

Take Time to View a Comet

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Comet Neowise

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT

Forecast

Another nice one, more humid tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the lower 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:23 AM CDT
Plan on a very nice day with highs into the lower 80s.