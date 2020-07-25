Advertisement

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro into allegations that he sought to interfere with police investigations. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro into allegations that he sought to interfere with police investigations. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he had tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. He later went for a ride on a motorcycle, mingling with wellwishers as he has often done since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative.”

The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.

Shortly after disclosing the negative result, Bolsonaro left the presidential residence on a motorcycle. Accompanied by security guards, he went to a motorcycle shop. On the way out, he took pictures with people nearby, removed his mask and put on his helmet.

Upon returning to the Alvorada Palace, his official residence, Bolsonaro greeted motorcyclists and gathered with them to take photos.

Bolsonaro had spent many weekends since the beginning of the pandemic in close proximity to supporters, sometimes without wearing a mask.

On Thursday, he was photographed without a mask while talking to some sweepers in the garden of the presidential residence.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is one of the outbreak’s epicenters. According to the Brazilian government, on Friday there were 85,238 confirmed deaths due to the new coronavirus. The country has 2,343,366 confirmed cases. The real numbers are believed to be higher.

On Monday, two more ministers in the Cabinet of Brazilian President said they have tested positive for the new coronavirus: the 65-year-old minister of citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, and Milton Ribeiro, the 62-year-old minister of education.

Bolsonaro’s administration last week completed two months without a health minister.

The interim minister, Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no experience in the field before April, is facing pressure to leave the job. He took over after his predecessor, a doctor and health care consultant, quit in protest over Bolsonaro’s support for the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related drug, as a treatment for COVID-19.

Latest News

Iowa

The health benefits of peaches as the season approaches

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
he season for peaches is coming up right now, and there are many different types to choose from.

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Peach season approaches

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Peach season is approaching, and our Fareway Dietitian is here to share the health benefits of peaches.

National

Floyd, the San Francisco Zoo’s tallest, oldest giraffe, dies

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, has died.

Latest News

Local

Governor’s office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque TestIowa site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform.

Iowa

One killed, three injured in southern Iowa ATV crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One teenager was killed and three others injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Iowa Building Partial Collapse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Photos of the partial collapse of the outside of the top floor of the Iowa Building in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 24, 2020.

National

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

Updated: 2 hours ago
Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

News

Part of downtown Cedar Rapids building collapses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parts of the Iowa Building in downtown Cedar Rapids collapsed on Friday night, causing bricks to shower on the ground below.

National

China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
The ministry gave no details, but U.S. federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close.