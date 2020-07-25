Advertisement

“Back the Blue” event aims to show support for police, first resonders

People stand along the street in downtown Marion for a 'Back the Blue' event in support of police and military on Saturday, July 25th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -

Around a couple of hundred people were in downtown Marion Saturday for a ‘Back the Blue’ event in support of members of the police, other first responders and the military. That’s after the event was delayed earlier this month when it was set to take place in Cedar Rapids.

People lining the streets of downtown with signs and flags encouraged those driving by to honk in support of police. Organizer Gage West said he started the event for one reason, to show support for local law enforcement. Not to counter the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“I’m welcome to everyone, everyone is welcome, I support all lives, I believe in all lives and black lives matter and all lives matter,” West said.

Diana Cira came from Cedar Rapids for the rally. She said she wanted to show that she was a proud American who wanted to thank officers and veterans. Despite the large crowd, she said she expected more support.

“I think people are afraid to come out and to say that they are Americans and that they believe in peace, we believe in safety and people are afraid to be seen,” Cira said

Cira said she thinks law enforcement is getting a bad rap lately.

“I think 95 percent of police officers are very honest, work very hard to be very fair,” she said. Cira went on to say, “I do not agree with what happened with George Floyd or any other black for that matter that has been killed, but I do believe there is a better way.”

In a letter, Marion Police warned nearby businesses of a possible counter-protest who may view Saturday’s rally as anti-Black Lives Matter, but one person showed up. Hope Faley, a 17-year-old girl from Marion said she drove by and decided to stop. She held up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign from across the street. She said in recent months, she’s felt a growing racial divide in town.

“When I see people out there like that and I know there is people like me or people of color driving by, I don’t want them to see that or what’s representing Marion,” Faley said.

Faley said she understand the police are meant to protect, but believes the policing system is broken.

“I think a lot of them, they think there is just one bad apple, but the entire saying is one bad apple ruins the bunch. So I 100 percent look at them and think, if you want to support  you troops or the men in blue or women in blue, you can go for it – but you also need to be paying attention to the ones abusing the power,” Faley said.

 The Marion Police Department was not asked to participate or provide resources for the event. 

