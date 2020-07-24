Warmer and more humid today, storms possible later this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a warmer and more humid day with highs well into the 80s. A few lower 90s may also occur the farther west you go. When dew points in the 70s are factored in, it’ll feel more like the mid-90s this afternoon across much of the area. Tonight into tomorrow continues to look mainly quiet and rather warm. An isolated storm cannot be discounted tomorrow, though many areas will stay dry and hot with highs approaching 90. A cold front will push across our area later Sunday and especially into Sunday night. This represents the best storm chance of the weekend and should largely be out by early Monday morning. Much of next week continues to look dry and cooler. Have a great weekend!

