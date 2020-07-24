Victim in Pleasant Hill shooting dies, suspect arrested

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant Hill police released that the victim in Thursday’s early morning shooting has died.

Bethany Castro, of Des Moines, died Friday morning after suffering injuries from that shooting.

Police were called at around 1:33 a.m. on Thursday with a report of shots fired near Christie Lane in Pleasant Hill. No other information is being released at this time. Police said that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Phillip Koromah, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder. The investigation is still ongoing.

