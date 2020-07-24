Advertisement

Victim in Pleasant Hill shooting dies, suspect arrested

Phillip Koromah, 32.
Phillip Koromah, 32.(Courtesy Photo)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant Hill police released that the victim in Thursday’s early morning shooting has died.

Bethany Castro, of Des Moines, died Friday morning after suffering injuries from that shooting.

Police were called at around 1:33 a.m. on Thursday with a report of shots fired near Christie Lane in Pleasant Hill. No other information is being released at this time. Police said that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Phillip Koromah, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nordic Fest fireworks to take place this weekend

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Decorah’s popular Nordic Fest was scheduled to take place this weekend. Organizers called off the festival, but one element will take place.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds extends mitigation measures for businesses for 30 more days

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday extending the public health disaster emergency another 30 days.

Iowa

Linn County man arrested after threatening a minor and sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Linn County man was arrested on Thursday for sexual abuse and enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

News

CDC is favor of kids returning to schools, releases new guidance

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control has released new guidance for what it recommends schools should do this fall.

Latest News

News

Cedar Falls city council candidate makes campaign mailing mistake

Updated: 3 hours ago
One of the candidates looking to fill the at large seat on the city council is trying to make up for some campaign mailing mistakes.

News

Nearly 60 percent of parents are concerned about their kids falling behind

Updated: 3 hours ago
Almost 60 percent of parents are concerned about their kids falling behind in their education.

News

Judge grants pretrial release of a Black Lives Matter protester

Updated: 3 hours ago
A judge granted a pretrial release of a Black Lives Matter protester according to the Des Moines Register.

Iowa

Total COVID-19 cases in Iowa now at 41,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 491 more COVID-19 cases and five more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Chemical spill briefly closes Highway 52 south of Garnavillo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fire crews were dispatched to a chemical spill on Kale Ave (X47) south of Highway 52, about 5 miles south of Garnavillo, at around 6:30 a.m. July 24.

Iowa

Iowa Department of Human Services delays distribution of P-EBT food assistance benefits cards again

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Human Services has again delayed the distribution of its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program cards.