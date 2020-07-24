Advertisement

Typical July weekend with warm and muggy conditions

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final weekend of July continues the trend of warm and muggy Saturday’s and Sunday’s. Highs will be near 90 with dew points in the 70s. The muggy meter resides in the sweltering category as well. A change moves our way next week as a cold front moves through Iowa. Shower and storm chances develop along this front. Behind it, highs fall to near 80 giving us a perfect end to the month. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

