Total COVID-19 cases in Iowa now at 41,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 491 more COVID-19 cases and five more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 24, the state’s data is showing a total of 41,000 COVID-19 cases and 820 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,531 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 441,265 since the pandemic began.

The state is also reporting 303 recoveries over the last 24 hours as well. In total, 29,166 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

There are a total of 230 patients hospitalized, with 28 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 72 of those patients are in the ICU and 27 are on ventilators.

