Advertisement

State potentially delayed outbreak announcement at beef factory

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa potentially delayed an announcement about a COVID-19 outbreak occurring at the Iowa Premium Beef plant in Tama County, according to records I9 received through a public records request.

Emails between the Iowa Department of Public Health and local health officials said Governor Kim Reynolds was going to announce the plant as an outbreak center on April 16th. Instead, it was announced as an outbreak location days later on April 20th.

Pat Garrett, who is the spokesperson for the Governor’s office, said the variance in dates had to be a mistake because employees at the plant began receiving tests for COVID-19 on April 16th and April 17th. The state declares an outbreak at a facility once 10 percent of its employees are infected with COVID-19.

However, about one week before those employees were tested, they all received a letter about “an ongoing outbreak at their place of employment.”

The letter, which I9 received through a public records request, was addressed to health care providers from State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati. The letter asked healthcare providers to test people for COVID-19 if they had a fever or any other respiratory symptoms.

Garrett said the governor referenced the beef plant as a potential outbreak in response to a question a reporter asked her, during a press conference, around the same time period.

Shannon Zoofka, who is the CEO and executive director of Public Health in Tama County, said a delay occurred, but she said she doesn’t remember if a reason was given because her agency was tracking cases in their county.

“We just kind of waited for it to be announced,” she said.

At least 177 out of the plant’s more than 500 workers tested positive for COVID-19. The beef plant became one of the first outbreak centers in the state.

Garrett said the availability of tests and the process of naming employers as outbreak locations improved as the pandemic continued.

It adds more questions to the state’s use of public information during the pandemic. The AP reported on Wednesday that the state misled the public about an outbreak at a Tyson pork plant. The state reported about 200 COVID-19 cases, but the AP found records showing the company said more than twice as many workers tested positive days before.

A long-time spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health, Polly Carver-Kimm, said she believes she was ousted on Wednesday for sharing coronavirus information with the media too aggressively.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Some Iowa teachers and community members to protest state’s school reopening guidance Friday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A group of teachers and community members from Eastern Iowa is joining others from across the state to protest state guidance for reopening schools.

News

FDA expands list of hand sanitizers under a recall

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The FDA is expanding its list of hand sanitizers under a recall.

News

Family plans six days of events to honor life of US representative John Lewis

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The family of the late US representative John Lewis says it has six days of events planned to honor his life.

News

Fort Dodge prison facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the obstacles the Iowa Department of Corrections is facing is when and where to release certain prisoners to open up space. A doctor with the department says they've run into some challenges.

News

The CDC is predicting increased deaths due to COVID-19 in the coming weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC is predicting increased deaths due to COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

Latest News

Iowa

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, County Courthouse, experiencing phone line issues

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the County Courthouse are having technical difficulties with their administrative phone lines.

News

State baseball tournament to start today in Des Moines

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state baseball tournament is set to start today at Principal Park in Des Moines.

News

China is ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu

Updated: 1 hours ago
China is ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu.

News

Iowa Restaurant Association wants state to crack down businesses for not following social distancing rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Restaurant Association wants the state to crack down on businesses for not following social distancing guidelines.

News

Some teachers and community members in Iowa are protesting state's school reopening guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
A group of teachers and community members from Eastern Iowa are joining others from across the state to protest state guidance for reopening schools.