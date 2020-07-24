Some Iowa teachers and community members to protest state’s school reopening guidance Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A group of teachers and community members from Eastern Iowa is joining others from across the state to protest state guidance for reopening schools.

The event is called Drive for Lives. Participants say they plan to hold a car procession near the capitol building in downtown Des Moines.

Organizers say the goal of the demonstration is to show support for districts who, “tirelessly worked to develop Return to Learn plans drawing from the advice of public health experts, with little guidance from Governor Reynolds and other state agencies.”

The group is calling for the governor to rescind her July 17 proclamation mandating 50 percent of classes be face-to-face learning.

Instead, they are pushing for districts to develop plans with local public health officials.

A caravan is planning to leave from Iowa City at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The procession in Des Moines starts at East High School at 1 P.M.

