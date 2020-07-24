Nordic Fest fireworks to take place this weekend

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - While many events have been called off this summer due to the pandemic, one annual tradition will continue tomorrow night.

Decorah’s popular Nordic Fest was scheduled to take place this weekend. Organizers called off the festival, but one element will take place.

The annual fireworks show happens at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, just north of City Hall.

