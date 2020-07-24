Nonprofit in Vinton growing fresh produce for people in Benton County

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A new nonprofit called Old School Produce Partners that grows produce in Benton County got help from student athletes on Thursday. This comes as the need for food is growing due to financial struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

After getting their morning run in, kids from the Vinton-Shellsburg cross-country team helped the nonprofit harvest hundreds of pounds of carrots.

They went through the harvesting process. They picked out the carrots, cut them and cleaned them. The young runners said they didn’t mind getting in a second workout at the old school produce farm in Vinton.

“It feels awesome really,” said cross-country runner Hugh Mangold. “I didn’t even know it was this many plants and food here. Feels nice to help out.”

Volunteers with the nonprofit started planting produce back in April. It goes to nine food pantries across Benton County. Leaders said the need has been growing since the pandemic started.

“Some, like the food pantry just next to us, used to feed about 40 families per week, now I think it’s up to 70,” said Emily Reisch, Garden Manger.

Leaders said it’s important to get fresh produce to people.

“Food pantries tend to have dry goods and things that can be stored for longer,” said Reisch. “So it’s good that we can get real fresh food to them and those families that need it.”

They will start harvesting onions and potatoes next. The nonprofit plans to distribute food to food pantries through December. You can reach the nonprofit on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OldSchoolProducePartners/

