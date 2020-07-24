Advertisement

Mini-golf proposed for Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids

(KMVT)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council will make a new effort to build a miniature golf course alongside its current Twin Pines Golf Course at its meeting Tuesday.

The council agenda includes a resolution to seek out bids on a $560,000 project to build a miniature golf course at Twin Pines. It does not include any other specifics of the plan, like where on the property the project would sit.

Cedar Rapids has been debating ways to increase revenue for the city’s golf courses, which collectively lost more than $200,000 in fiscal year 2019 and $173,000 in fiscal year 2020.

The city’s 2021 budget projected the mini-golf course would open in fall of 2020. It projected $165,000 in revenues with $41,000 in expenses associated with opening the minigolf course.

The city previously put out bids for a miniature golf course at Twin Pines in 2019 but received no bids and cancelled plans to request bids earlier this year due to the pandemic.

